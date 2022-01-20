ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Smart Gun from Local Startup Only Fires for Authorized Users

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKlcG_0drAyvpi00
Image via 6abc

LodeStar, a Radnor startup, is using smartphone technology to make guns safe, reports Christie Ileto for 6ABC.

Safety technology personalizes the gun, allowing it to be fired only by a verified user.

The 9mm gun checks the fingerprint of the user and requires a code to be entered on the weapon’s keypad before it can be operated.

“Only you, or a very small group of people who you authorize, can use that gun,” said Gareth Glaser, co-founder of LodeStar. “We use three types of authentication on our firearm: fingerprint, pin pad, and smartphone activation using my smartphone.”

LodeStar recently hosted a demonstration of the smart gun for shareholders and investors. The hope is these guns can prevent tragedies.

“That gun is useless to someone who steals it; it’s not going to fire for a little three-year-old who picks it up out of the kitchen drawer. It’s not going to be good to your teen who decides to take it to school to do harm to himself or someone else,” Glaser said.

Glaser said he believes it can save lives and that the three safeguards will ensure hackers can’t remotely jam the gun.

Read more at 6ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Smart Guns Are Here. Eventually!

Smart guns, equipped with fingerprint readers, passcodes and a way to lock and unlock them from a smartphone, could finally hit the U.S market this year, ending two decades of waiting and opposition. LodeStar Works, a Pennsylvania-based company, unveiled its 9mm smart handgun last Friday, according to Reuters. On its...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

2022 could be the year of the smart gun

A couple of companies are working on a new type of handgun that will only be able to be fired by verified individuals. Smart guns, as they are being called, have been a topic of discussion for some time now and it looks like we may see the first couple of iterations coming to market sometime this year.
ELECTRONICS
41nbc.com

Tech Report: Pfizer, Facebook, and smart guns

Pfizer is removing hundreds of jobs, Facebook’s lawsuit continues, and “Smart guns” could change the game for gun owners. Pfizer is decreasing it’s U.S sales staff by removing a few hundred jobs, and creating new jobs in place of those lost. Investors are given caution from...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Smart Gun#Smartphone
CoinTelegraph

Multichain under fire from users as hacking losses grow to $3M

Hackers have continued to exploit a critical vulnerability in the cross-chain router protocol (CRP) Multichain that first appeared on Monday. Earlier this week, Multichain urged users to revoke approvals for six tokens to protect their assets from being exploited by malicious individuals. However, Multichain's announcement on Monday encouraged more hackers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Electronics firm will incorporate St. Louis startup's smart-TV technology

One of the world's largest TV manufacturers has agreed to incorporate interactive technology developed by Disruptel, a four-year-old St. Louis startup. Disruptel announced the agreement with TCL Electronics, based in Hong Kong, on Tuesday. TCL's new sets will incorporate features that let viewers see information related to what's on-screen and ask questions about what they're watching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
siliconangle.com

Cloud video surveillance firm Cloudastructure buys smart parking startup Visionful

Artificial intelligence-powered cloud video surveillance firm Cloudastructure Inc. announced today it has agreed a deal to acquire the smart parking startup Visionful Inc. for an undisclosed fee. The acquisition, expected to close by the end of the month, will add license plate recognition and more analytics capabilities to the company’s...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Houston startup uses blockchain to make smart contracts, automate payments

Andrew Bruce was ready for his presentation at an oil-and-gas conference several years ago in Amsterdam: A pitch for a data-aggregation company that would help companies analyze and pay invoices faster. Then he had a few drinks, scrapped the idea and revamped his presentation. His revised plan was for a...
HOUSTON, TX
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy