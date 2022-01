TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work crews will be doing maintenance to the railroad crossing at Shoshone Street in Twin Falls on Thursday (Jan. 13). Drivers will need to watch for workers as they work on the railroad crossing during the day, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The agency is working with the Eastern Idaho Railroad to make the repairs that should only take a day to complete. ITD said drivers need to slow down and watch for signs and flaggers.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO