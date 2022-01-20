ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composers Brian Tyler & Breton Vivian Put “Raw Emotion” Into ‘Redeeming Love’ Score – Hear An Exclusive Track

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian ’s score for Redeeming Love , which is set for release tomorrow via Milan Records, as the Universal Pictures title hits theaters.

The film directed by DJ Caruso is a Western romance based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers that watches as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850.

For the project marking Tyler’s sixth collaboration with Caruso, he and Vivian looked to craft a sweeping score that captured the heart of its story and themes.

“Composing the score for Redeeming Love was truly one of the most moving experiences of my life. Incredibly directed by long-time collaborator DJ Caruso, the characters imbue such a sense of grace and love that I wanted to…write music that evoked their raw emotion in all of its complexity,” said Tyler. “There is a sense of overcoming tragedy and ultimate redemption that needed to be delicately balanced musically.”

Serving as a key voice within the score was Gil Shaham, a Grammy Award-winning violinist who soloed in eight of the album’s 22 pieces. “He is truly one of the greatest violinists in history, a violinist whom I fell in love with from witnessing his solos on a broadcast live performance of Schindler’s List conducted by John Williams years ago,” shares Tyler. “His playing brings both the heartache and joy of the themes to life in ways that lift the soul and make the spirit take flight. Working again with the talented Breton Vivian, we were so fortunate to have such a wonderful set of musicians performing this score.”

Tyler is a multiple Emmy and BAFTA Award nominee who also recently scored the fifth film in the Scream franchise , Paramount+’s hit series Yellowstone from creator Taylor Sheridan, and its recently launched prequel series, 1883 . He’s also been tapped for such series as Hawaii Five-0 , Swamp Thing , Scorpion and Sleepy Hollow , while bringing his talents to six installments of the Fast & Furious franchise (including the recent F9: The Fast Saga ) and such films as Those Who Wish Me Dead , Clouds , Charlie’s Angels , Rambo: Last Blood , Crazy Rich Asians and Avengers: Age of Ultron , among many others.

Vivian has worked alongside Tyler on both Yellowstone and 1883 , winning a BMI Award for his work on the former series. He previously scored Justin Baldoni’s feature directorial debut, Five Feet Apart , starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, and penned additional music for Crazy Rich Asians , as well as the Sundance-selected doc The Devil We Know . His music and orchestrations can also be heard in such blockbuster features as The Mummy , The Fate of the Furious and Power Rangers .

R edeeming Love stars Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, Logan Marshall Green, Famke Janssen, Nina Dobrev and Eric Dane. Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn produced the film under their Nthibah Pictures banner, with Cindy Bond for Mission Pictures International, and Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost for Pinnacle Peak Pictures. Francine Rivers exec produced it with Roma Downey for LightWorkers.

Listen to Tyler and Vivian’s “Redeeming Love Theme” by clicking above.

