ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chipmakers cut corners to accelerate production as semiconductor crunch enters 2nd year

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Chipmakers are resorting to increasingly desperate measures to keep up with the voracious demand of consumers as the semiconductor crunch enters its second year. That includes foregoing quality assurance tests and taking deliveries of potentially faulty equipment weeks in advance just to squeeze out every last processor they can get.

The seeds of the shortage, now entering its second year, were sown in the latter half of 2020, when a stimulus-fueled recovery worldwide saw consumers snap up everything from passenger cars to Sony PlayStations. Supply of advanced silicon circuits is broadly inflexible due to the complex manufacturing process involved: It can take years to build new capacity from scratch, making it difficult to keep pace when demand is so volatile.

Now the world's leading supplier to the chip industry says its clients are starting to take shortcuts, foregoing the usual barrage of quality assurance tests to which they subject his exorbitantly-priced semiconductor equipment in order to save precious time and money—even if it risks problems arising later.

“Our customers are in bad need of extra capacity,” said Peter Wennink, chief executive of ASML Holdings after reported annual results on Wednesday. “I think it’s unprecedented. I have never seen this before.”

Only atoms in width

Global sales of chips today are booming, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. Cumulative shipments through the first 11 months of last year reached 1.05 trillion microchips, already marking a new annual record with one month of sales still left to be tabulated. The total value of semiconductors sold across the world, according to SIA's estimates, came just shy of breaching the $50 billion mark in the month of November.

Never miss a story about semiconductors

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Even though this already represented a 24% year-on-year increase over November 2020, far more chips are actually needed just to maintain the blistering pace of global growth. On Wednesday, Toyota, one of the few carmakers that coped best with the shortage, warned billions of dollars worth of merchandise would not be built as planned, after a lack of semiconductors forced it to slash its production plans for February.

Building a microchip is far more difficult than building a Toyota, however. Semiconductors are manufactured in enormous fabrication plants that cost companies billions of dollars in upfront capital and take years to build. At the heart of these "fabs" are clean rooms that employ photolithography machines, which etch miniature circuitry sometimes only a few atoms in width onto silicon wafers in a painstaking process requiring weeks to complete.

Since a single dust particle can destroy millions of transistors on a wafer, workers wear bunny suits that cover their whole body to ensure not so much as a hair lands in ASML's sensitive equipment. Temperature and humidity must be kept constant in a clean room, and even the air descends to the floor in a controlled manner where it is repeatedly filtered and recycled.

The process is so complex and capital intensive that entire swathes of the industry decided to go "fab-less". These chip suppliers, such as Advanced Micro Devices, focus on their expertise in chip design and outsource some if not all of their production to specialist manufacturers called foundries mainly located in Asia.

Sole supplier

When consumers—either flush from stimulus checks or capitalizing on government tax breaks—ramped up their purchases, these Asia foundries were overwhelmed. To address the ensuing crunch, companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) have been busy bulking up on new equipment.

At the top of their list are Wennink's latest machines, such as the extreme ultra-violet photolithography systems. ASML is the sole supplier of EUV technology needed to print 5 nanometer transistors like those found in Apple's vaunted M1 processor. No other company in the world has proven capable of mastering the complexity of these devices, and the U.S. government has intervened to ban their export to China.

Since ASML's equipment can typically run in the tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars depending on the machine, customers prefer to run tests in the Netherlands that can last anywhere from two weeks to a full month before these are packed up and delivered to their final destination.

Yet with so much of the economy riding on their every move, Wennink said chipmakers no longer have the patience, desire or luxury to wait for the entire gamut of tests to be performed.

"We actually skip that and we ship the system to the customer’s site, which actually means there is only one acceptance test," he explained. "It’s all about getting wafers out there. More wafer output."

While chipmakers may be dependent on Europe for its photolithography machines, Europe is dependent on Asia for its supply of semiconductors — and Taiwan in particular.

To mitigate this strategic weakness, the European Commission on Thursday said it would unveil a new chips act for the 27-member EU bloc in February. Its five strategic pillars, including loosening otherwise strict rules around government subsidies, is designed to increase the share of chips manufactured in Europe from 10% to 20% of the world’s supply by 2030.

“Keep in mind that the world’s production itself will double (by the end of this decade),” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the World Economic Forum on Thursday. In order to hike its share of the market amid an already growing market then, she said, "this means quadrupling today’s European production.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Intel to spend $20 billion on Ohio chipmaking hub meant to become the world’s largest

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Intel Corp. plans to spend $20 billion on a chipmaking hub on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, which the company expects to grow to be the world’s biggest silicon-manufacturing site, according to a person familiar with its plans.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fortune

Emerging markets are poised to have a breakout year—and compared to U.S. equities these stocks are shockingly cheap

This article is part of Fortune’s quarterly investment guide for Q1 2022. As Baron Nathan Rothschild noted in a classic piece of investing advice, “The time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets.” Nowadays, red ink is washing over emerging markets (EMs), which haven’t been doing a lot of emerging lately. To devotees of the storied 19th-century British banker, that spells opportunity.
STOCKS
Fortune

How Intel squandered the boom in chip demand and lost its semiconductor crown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The world may be enduring a semiconductor shortage, but the crunch isn’t for a lack of supply: the problem is an excess of demand, and semiconductor makers have made good use of that scarcity to boost sales and score record revenues during the “chip crisis” of 2021.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
SamMobile

TSMC to outpace Samsung in semiconductor chip investment this year

Two years ago, Samsung had unveiled its grand plan to become the world’s biggest semiconductor brand by 2030. Last year, the company announced that it had increased its investment plan from $115 billion to $151 billion. However, that might not be enough this year, as TSMC will invest more than Samsung.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Toyota cutting production in February due to semiconductor shortage

Toyota is trimming production again. The world's largest automaker and top seller in the U.S. in 2021 said it is lowering its planned February output by 150,000 vehicles globally to 700,000 due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage affecting the automotive industry. Toyota has had more success than many other manufacturers...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#European Union#Asml Holdings
Coinspeaker

Axera Secures $126M for Semiconductor Production in New Funding Round from Meituan

Axera wants to use the new funding to increase its efforts in the semiconductor space, and also ensure a continuous supply to ease scarcity. Chinese artificial intelligence chip manufacturer Axera Technology recently raised CNY800 million (USD126 million) from a new funding round. Notable among the participating investors was Meituan (HKG:3690), a Chinese shopping and food delivery firm. Other participants were Qiming Venture Partners and GGV Capital. The new exercise marks Axera’s second round of financing in the past six months, and its fourth overall since inception. According to the Beijing-headquartered startup, it intends to use the fresh capital to grow its operations and recruit adept employees.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
helpnetsecurity.com

Codenotary raises $12.5 million to accelerate product development and expand sales

Codenotary announced that it has raised $12.5 million in series B funding by new and existing investors Bluwat, Elaia and others. The financing follows a series A round in July 2020 of $5.5 million with the same investors, bringing the total funding to $18 million, which will be used to accelerate product development and expand marketing and sales worldwide beyond the current 100-plus customers that include some of the world’s largest banks.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slipped 1.85% to $296.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $53.64 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
just-auto.com

Toyota cuts February production, revises full year output forecast

Toyota said on Tuesday its latest revision meant the full year production forecast for the fiscal year ending 31 March, 2022 was expected to be lower than the previously predicted 9m units. “Our global production plan in February 2022 is expected to be around 700,000 units,” the automaker said in...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Intel's turnaround challenges lead KeyBanc to cut chipmaker's rating

While Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was celebrating the hiring of Dave Zinsner as chief financial officer away from his job at Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), KeyBanc analyst John Vinh cut his rating on the chipmaking giant on the grounds that any noticeable company turnaround faces several challenges ahead. Vinh took down his rating...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy