The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced Jan. 3. that adult enrollees ages 21 and older in the fee-for-service Medicaid program are now allowed up to six prescriptions per month without prior authorization ― a change that took effect on the first of the year, pursuant to Arkansas Act 758 of 2021. Previously, enrollees were allowed three prescriptions without prior authorization and an additional three with prior authorization. This policy does not apply to enrollees who are under age 21, in the Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME) program, or in the Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE) program.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO