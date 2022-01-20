ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Richie Models a Chocolate-Brown Faux Leather Outfit From Her Bar III Collaboration & White Boots

By Jacorey Moon
 3 days ago
Sofia Richie gave a lesson in wearing a monochromatic look as she modeled an outfit from her collaboration with Bar III today in an Instagram post by Macy’s.

The socialite wore a trendy outfit, which included a brown faux-leather jacket paired with baggy, slouchy pants . Underneath the jacket, Richie opted for a brown mock-turtleneck sweater that helped unify her attire. The pieces are a part of her new capsule collection.

Although Richie’s shoes were cut off in the post, it revealed white footwear that had a chunky black sole and rugged tread.

When it comes to Richie’s own sartorial tastes, she tends to gravitate towards clothing that feels modern and trendy. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing oversized tailoring, easy button-downs, flowy dresses, matching sets and structured separates. On the footwear front, Richie slips her feet into pumps , sandals, sneakers, boots and sneakers.

Last year in May, Richie partnered with her sister Nicole Richie to create their first clothing line for Nicole’s brand, House of Harlow 1960. The collection’s pieces included crop tops, shorts, dresses and swimwear in neutral colors. The daughter of Lionel Riche has also made a name for herself in other ways within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for labels like Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger.

Click through the gallery to see Richie’s best street style.

Comments / 11

TP4MyBungholeBiden
3d ago

If her Daddy wasn't Lionel Ritchie you'd never hear about this little pop tart.

Reply(5)
9
Footwear News

Comments / 0

