It’s been a weird season for the New York Islanders, who found themselves as bottom feeders in the East for most of the season, but have had a bit of a recent resurgence winning six of their last seven games, and put themselves above .500 for the first time since their 11 game losing streak. It makes sense that they would have struggled early on, with a lengthy road trip to start the year while their home arena got finished, a COVID outbreak before the rest of the league all got it and had to pause the season briefly, and plenty of injuries on top of that, including losing their top defenseman Ryan Pulock for a lot of the season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO