Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart could be thinking about a move closer to her hometown of Syracuse after spending the last five seasons as a member of the Seattle Storm. The former Cicero-North Syracuse hoops star is an unrestricted WNBA free agent and met with the New York Liberty this week in Los Angeles, according to a report on Friday by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO