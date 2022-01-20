Mrs. Madge Thomas

Mrs. Madge Thomas , age 93, of Rockmart, GA, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Watkinsville, GA on October 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Robert Chesley Smith and the late Evie Townsend Smith.

Madge had lived the greater part of her life in Rockmart and was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Cedartown. She loved working in her yard, spending time at the lake and fishing.

Her greatest enjoyment was going to church and reading God’s word every day.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Thomas; two sons: Clint Thomas and Wayne Massey; and five siblings.

Madge is survived by her daughter, Judy Badon and her husband, Paul, Rockmart; two grandchildren: Evie Lewis and her husband Jack, Aragon and Jude Badon and his wife Prussia, Rockmart; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Sue Ware, Jefferson and Sybil Satterfield, Jefferson; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Paulding Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will include: James Standeford, Jonathan Badon, Dakota McDowell, Jordan Montejo, Haiden Combs, Zack Lewis, Ben Lewis and Jesse Colston.

The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00 am until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Madge Thomas.





