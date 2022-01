The Biden administration will look to make it easier for immigrants. legal services across the southern border with the launch of the Legal Access at the Border (LAB) program. The program will launch in seven border cities, including San Diego, Calexico, Nogales, El Paso, Eagle Pass, Laredo, and Brownsville – all cities in which the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) was once enforced. MPP – also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy – appears to have provided the motivation to create the program in the first place: Many legal aid organizations have remained wary of providing assistance due to the program, which some believe presents a humanitarian issue.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 HOUR AGO