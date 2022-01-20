ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel honors historical figures in Women’s History Month covers

By David Brooke
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel Comics has unveiled new variant covers that will grace comics in March to celebrate Women’s History Month. You can find the variant covers on Captain Carter #1 by Sara Pichelli, Eternals #10 by Rian Gonzales, Immortal X-Men #1 by Ema Lupacchino, and X-Men Unlimited Latitude #1 by Betsy Cola, to...

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel signals ‘Devil’s Reign’ to end with Omega issue in May 2022

Marvel Comics has revealed Devil’s Reign is wrapping up its story arc in Devil’s Reign: Omega #1 set for release in May. The essential issue to the story, expect stories by Zdarsky, artist Rafael De Latorre, and many more. Marvel promises the finale will set up the next eras of Daredevil, Elektra, Kingpin, and the new Thunderbolts.
COMICS
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
US Magazine

Gaspard Ulliel Dead: ‘Moon Knight’ Star Dies at 37 After Ski Accident

A tragic accident. French actor Gaspard Ulliel died on Wednesday, January 19, following a ski accident, according to news agency AFP. He was 37. Ulliel was skiing in the French Alps when he collided with another person on the slopes and suffered a brain injury. The actor, who stars in Marvel’s upcoming series Moon Knight, was then air-lifted to a hospital in Grenoble, France. Local authorities are looking into the accident, per AFP.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

Marvel just teased fans with who could replace T’Challa as Black Panther very soon. Many have been wondering what Marvel Studios planned to do with the character after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer in 2021. Marvel fans have been looking to Marvel Comics for clues, and a new series has someone truly unexpected taking up the mantle of the Black Panther.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[R.I.P.] ‘Hannibal Rising’ and “Moon Knight” Actor Gaspard Ulliel Has Passed Away at 37

“The 37 year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region,” Deadline’s report continues. Back in 2007, Gaspard Ulliel played Hannibal Lecter in the film Hannibal Rising, an adaptation of the novel written by Thomas Harris. More recently, Ulliel looks to have completed work as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the first season of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” series, appearing in six episodes of the upcoming series according to his resume over on IMDb.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Reveals Update to Gamora Straight From the Comics

Production is well underway on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is getting a slightly new look. Wednesday morning, Saldana had an early call time on set and passed the time by posting on Instagram. In one of the pictures the Guardians star shared, she could be seen with gold makeup around her eyes, a nod to the character's classic comics look.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Yvette Mimieux, Star of The Time Machine and Most Deadly Game, Dies at 80

Yvette Mimieux, a prolific actress known for her work in The Time Machine, The Most Deadly Game, and Toys in the Attic, has passed away at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by a representative for her family, who revealed that she died in her sleep on Tuesday, January 18th, due to natural causes. Mimieux had just turned 80 years old the week before. A memorial service for the actress, who was private in her personal life, will not be held.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘Black Panther 2’: Winston Duke’s Breakout Character M’Baku Reportedly Has “Expanded Role”

Yesterday, news hit that Marvel Studios and director Ryan Coogler finally resumed production on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” following an injury sustained by co-star Letitia Wright on set over the summer. Filming paused while the British actress recovered, and she seemingly has resolved vaccine requirements to return to Atlanta to shoot the movie, as indicated in a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Gamora’s Face Will Look More Comic-Accurate in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

A minor detail change can do a lot for a character. Gamora is definitely one of the more interesting and compelling characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is why it came as a huge shock to a lot of fans when the fan-favorite Guardian of the Galaxy was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War by his own adoptive father Thanos. Obviously, the powers that be realized just how important the character is which is why Zoe Saldana was brought back for Avengers: Endgame but not without a twist.
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel to debut a new Wakandan hero in Black Panther #3

Black Panther fans can look forward to meeting a new Wakandan hero when Black Panther #3 goes on sale on Jan. 26. Polygon can reveal that in the third issue of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley’s ongoing run,will be an oversized issue with bonus stories dedicated to celebrating the past of the character — and foreshadowing the future of Wakanda.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League #71

The Royal Flush Gang hatched one of the most elaborate plans in the history of the DC Universe, and now we know that all of it was a prelude to the crime of this and maybe even the next century. How does it connect to the trial of Black Adam? When all seems lost, hope can still be found! With Wonder Woman now by their side, the Justice League Dark have survived to fight another day. Merlin is only getting started-can the team still prove they have the magic within to defeat the medieval mage?
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

