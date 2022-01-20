Police: Seneca Falls parent accused of child abandonment

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a local woman following a child abuse investigation.

According to a news release, Kelly Utter, 38, of Seneca Falls was charged with child abandonment, as a felony, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, also as a felony.

The charges stem from an investigation where where police were contacted after a transportation employee with the Seneca Falls Central School District was unable to contact the parent of a 9-year-old they were dropping off.

When officials made contact with Utter, they learned that she would not be coming to pick up the child, and that she was no longer going to be able to care for them.

The child wasn’t hurt or left unattended during the incident. A joint investigation between the school district, Seneca County Child Protective Services and the police department is underway.

The child has been temporarily placed into another individuals care, according to police.

