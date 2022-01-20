ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Police: Seneca Falls parent accused of child abandonment

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kooqy_0drAvOkm00

The Seneca Falls Police Department reports the arrest of a local woman following a child abuse investigation.

According to a news release, Kelly Utter, 38, of Seneca Falls was charged with child abandonment, as a felony, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, also as a felony.

The charges stem from an investigation where where police were contacted after a transportation employee with the Seneca Falls Central School District was unable to contact the parent of a 9-year-old they were dropping off.

When officials made contact with Utter, they learned that she would not be coming to pick up the child, and that she was no longer going to be able to care for them.

The child wasn’t hurt or left unattended during the incident. A joint investigation between the school district, Seneca County Child Protective Services and the police department is underway.

The child has been temporarily placed into another individuals care, according to police.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Wayne County

Deputies in Wayne County say they’re investigating a personal injury snowmobile crash that happened on Lumisville Road in the town of Huron. According to a news release, investigators say Darrin Frank, 21, of Huron was operating the snowmobile- traveling north in a farm field that was behind his residence- and attempted to slow down to avoid a stump.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abandonment#Child Abuse#Police#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Crews called to mobile home fire in Aurelius (photos)

Firefighters in Cayuga County were dispatched to a mobile home fire late-Saturday in the town of Aurelius. According to the Aurelius Fire Department, they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. However, several departments assisted. Photos from the scene below:. Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy