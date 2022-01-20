ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search Intensifies For Missing Baltimore Girl

By Joe Gomez
 3 days ago
16-year-old Mayeli Santon Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 16-year-old Baltimore girl has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Mayeli Santon was last seen on Jan. 15, in the 300 block of Garrison Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mayeli Santos is urged to contact the Northwest District Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2466 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 3

The Wise guy
2d ago

I hope and pray she is found safely and maybe she just got mixed up with the wrong crowd and it’s cold outside has been I hope she has returned safely

