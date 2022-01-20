Search Intensifies For Missing Baltimore Girl

16-year-old Mayeli Santon Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 16-year-old Baltimore girl has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Mayeli Santon was last seen on Jan. 15, in the 300 block of Garrison Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mayeli Santos is urged to contact the Northwest District Missing Person Unit at, 410-396-2466 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

