Geneva, NY

Cats and rabbit found abandoned in Geneva apartment

 3 days ago
The Ontario County Humane Society reports the arrest of a Geneva man following the investigation of a landlord-tenant complaint in the city of Geneva.

According to a news release, John Callari, 36, of Geneva was charged with animal cruelty and failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal after police were called to his home on Castle Street.

When officers arrived they found the Castle Street apartment filled with trash, feces, urine, gnats, and cockroaches. They found three cats and a rabbit inside. Authorities say none of the animals had any food or water.

Callari was arrested and issued an appearance ticket for a later date.

The animals were seized and are being cared for at a shelter.

