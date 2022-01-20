ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonuses Are Up on Wall Street, but Not the Mood

stockxpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher bonuses handed out this week across Wall Street came with a warning: Don’t get used to it. After a blockbuster year, the five biggest investment banks paid out $142 billion in compensation for 2021, $18 billion more than in 2020. Pay, which on Wall Street is usually tightly tethered to...

stockxpo.com

Seekingalpha.com

Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Investors dig in next week with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Index coming off their worst weekly loss since March of 2020. The Nasdaq is down 16% from its high and is having the worst start of a year since 2008. A huge rush of earnings reports could shift the focus with the list of major companies heading into the earnings confessional including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). The two-day Federal Reserve meeting will also dominate the conversation with more clarity on the end of quantitative easing anticipated and potential clues on the pace of interest rate hikes that could swing Treasury yields. It is also gut check time in the crypto market after Bitcoin (BTC-USD) shed 16% last week and Ethereum (ETH-USD) lost 24%. Cryptocurrency miners Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) also took on heavy losses against the backdrop of tighter Fed monetary policy. The week ends with the fourth-quarter GDP report arriving to expectations that the economy grew at a 5.8% pace despite some Omicron headwinds.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Asian shares mixed, extending Wall Street losses

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Tokyo. Shanghai was little changed. U.S. futures were higher. Investors have been growing increasingly...
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
stockxpo.com

Stock Declines Deepen as Investors Cut Risk

Stocks fell Friday afternoon, with investors grappling with the prospect of higher interest rates and disappointing results from popular consumer tech stocks. The S&P 500 was recently down 1.2%, while the Dow fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.8%. The S&P 500 is on track for its worst weekly performance since October 2020.
stockxpo.com

Stock futures rise as Wall Street looks to rebound after sell-off

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stock futures were slightly higher on Thursday morning after another choppy trading session as investors remained cautious amid rising rates and the Nasdaq dipped into correction territory. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76 points,...
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise After Nasdaq Enters Correction

U.S. stocks gained to start the day, putting indexes on course to pare some of the sharp losses that have come as investors reposition their portfolios, spooked by the prospect of tightening monetary policy and slowing growth. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9% in early trading Thursday, a day after...
NBC San Diego

Dow Falls 300 Points, Gives Up Earlier Gains as Wall Street's Struggles Persist

Stocks moved lower on Thursday, giving up their sharp gains from earlier in the session, as Wall Street continues to struggle this year in a rising interest rate environment. The Nasdaq Composite ended the session down 1.3% at 14,154.02 after giving up a 2.1% gain from earlier in the day. The Nasdaq, which is home to many of the market's biggest tech names, ended Wednesday more than 10% below a record set in November, indicating a technical correction.
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Waver as Bond Yields Rise

U.S. stocks were poised for muted opening moves following Tuesday’s selloff, and government-bond yields extended their advance, as investors prepare for central banks globally to raise interest rates. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% Wednesday. The benchmark gauge lost 1.8% on Tuesday, its second decline in three trading...
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rally eases as bond yields perk up

(Adds gold, oil settlement prices) * Crude oil prices hit fresh seven-year highs, then slip. * China stocks gain after cut in benchmark mortgage rates. * Risk of Russia-Ukraine flare up could weigh on markets -ING NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Bond yields backed off their rapid rise this...
