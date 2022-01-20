ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hatley, MS – Teen Passenger Dies in Head-On Collision at Hatley & Cotton Gin Port Rd

By Mississippi Legal News
bobgermanylaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle containing a 16-year-old passenger was reportedly headed westbound when it crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV. The teen boy was reportedly ejected due to the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was later declared dead at the scene. No further information on the deadly collision has been...

bobgermanylaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
bobgermanylaw.com

Amory, MS – Phillip McDonald Killed in House Fire on Front St

Firefighters were called to the scene of a home that was engulfed in flames. One person was reportedly inside the residence at the time of the fire. The man reportedly died of smoke inhalation. The deceased party was later identified as 60-year-old Phillip McDonald. He lived alone in the home....
AMORY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS – Victims Injured in Car Accident on Old Taylor Rd

The accident scene was visited by emergency personnel. At least one person suffered unspecified injuries as a result of the collision. All southbound lanes were temporarily closed while paramedics were on the scene. Those who needed more medical attention were taken to a nearby hospital. Local authorities are looking into...
OXFORD, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Matthew Miller Killed in Construction Accident on Livingston Rd

Initial reports revealed that workers were loading dirt at the scene. For unknown reasons, a worker became trapped under 20 feet of dirt. The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased party was identified as 33-year-old Matthew Miller. Two other workers were reportedly on-site...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
bobgermanylaw.com

McComb, MS – Injuries Reported in Car Crash at I-55 & US-98

Emergency personnel came to the accident scene. As a result of the collision, at least one person sustained unspecified injuries. While paramedics were on the scene, all northbound lanes were temporarily closed. Those who required additional medical care were transported to a nearby hospital. The cause of the accident is...
MCCOMB, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Utica, MS – Passenger Injured in Deadly Crash on Fisher Ferry Rd

A vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman was reportedly traveling southbound on the roadway when it veered off the right side. The car crashed into a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was taken to Merit Health River Region hospital...
UTICA, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Purvis, MS – MS-589 & College Dr Site of Collision with Injuries

The accident scene was visited by emergency personnel. At least one person suffered unspecified injuries as a result of the collision. All southbound lanes were temporarily closed while paramedics were on the scene. Those who needed more medical attention were taken to a nearby hospital. Local authorities are looking into...
PURVIS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Traffic Accident#Ms#Death Lawyers#Germany Law Firm
bobgermanylaw.com

Osyka, MS – I-55 near MS-584 Site of Collision with Injuries

The accident scene was visited by emergency personnel. At least one person suffered unspecified injuries as a result of the collision. All lanes were temporarily closed while paramedics were on the scene. Those who needed more medical attention were taken to a nearby hospital. Local authorities are looking into what...
OSYKA, MS
WILX-TV

Elsie firefighter dies while assisting others in collision

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the Elsie Area Fire Department announced that 20-year-old firefighter Zachary Miller was killed in a collision Tuesday morning. According to department officials, the firefighter was struck while assisting others involved in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on M-21, just west of US-127 in Bingham Township. Authorities said 20-year-old Beronica Duttenhaver was exiting the MDOT parking lot to pull onto M-21 and stopped due to traffic, where she was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by Miller.
ELSIE, MI
WSMV

Two injured in fiery head-on collision in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Murfreesboro Thursday morning, police said. Murfreesboro Police officers and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters responded to the multi-vehicle crash at 6:04 a.m. on SE Broad Street, near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Officials...
MURFREESBORO, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — More than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes were found in the home of a Charles County man found dead Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.
POMFRET, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Germany
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
The Independent

Woman in critical condition after car falls from bridge on to motorway

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a car fell from a bridge and landed in the middle of a busy motorway.Durham Police said the crash happened at the Bowburn interchange on the A1(M) at 10.35am on Friday.The force said a vehicle which was driving on the A177 flyover left the carriageway and landed on its roof in the central reservation below.The driver of the car freed themselves from the wreckage but the passenger, a woman in her mid-40s, had to be cut free and was then flown to hospital for treatment for “serious injuries”.Durham Police said a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

News station under fire for sharing video of fatal motorcycle crash that left its own anchor stunned

A news station has come under fire for sharing footage of a horrific accident that resulted in the death of a speeding motorcyclist who was being chased by the Los Angeles police department.Amy Johnson, an anchor of the KCAL-TV station, was left shocked by the disturbing visuals.The unidentified motorcyclist was speeding down Roscoe Boulevard in West Hills, California at about 1pm on Thursday, police said.He was hit by a car turning left at an intersection.Ms Johnson, following the aerial pursuit live on air, cupped her hands around her face in shock when the accident unfolded.“Oh my gosh! We have just...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy