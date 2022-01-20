ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

PROPEL Revolving Loan Program Launches Citywide

Wichita, Kansas
Wichita, Kansas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kl3Kw_0drAuj3i00

The City of Wichita announced the second round of the PROPEL (Providing Resources & Opportunities for Proprietors, Entrepreneurs & Lenders) Small Business Loan Fund today. The low-interest, short-term revolving loan program was initially developed to make access to capital more readily available to minority-owned and women-owned firms and businesses located in Wichita City Council District 1 last spring, using a portion of District 1's proceeds from the sale of the Hyatt hotel.

Funding of $220,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money has been allocated to the revolving loan fund, along with a generous contribution from INTRUST Bank, to enable the PROPEL fund to extend participation to business owners throughout Wichita on an ongoing basis. The next round of PROPEL funding will accept applications now through Friday, March 18, 2022.

"Working with PROPEL has been a wonderful experience," says Hannah Thompson, whose Reel Photography, LLC studio located on Douglas across from East High was funded in the program's initial round. "This is my first time having a business loan and the process has been easy."

Business owners must meet a set of eligibility criteria and must apply for the program. There are also requirements that establish how the funds may be spent. Businesses that serve low to moderate persons and exist within low to moderate income census tracts can receive a PROPEL loan funded with CDBG. Business owners who qualify and are approved can receive up to $20 thousand dollars in loan funds at a 3% interest rate.

Loans must be repaid within 36 months. CML Collective, a minority-owned firm with experience creating and managing microloan programs, partnered with the City to help develop PROPEL. Other PROPEL partners include INTRUST Bank, Network Kansas, Fidelity Bank, the Wichita Community Foundation, the South Central Kansas Economic Development District, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas and others.

More information can be found at wichita.gov/propel.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loan#District 1#Intrust Bank#Reel Photography#Llc#Cdbg#Cml Collective#Network Kansas#Fidelity Bank#The Federal Reserve Bank
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas

49
Followers
139
Post
248
Views
ABOUT

Wichita, Kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy