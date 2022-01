From a virtual spaceship floating high above planet Earth is where (avatars of) attendees of Sundance 2022 will once again enter New Frontier—the film festival’s pioneering program of virtual, augmented and immersive works. Until roughly a week ago, programmers, volunteers and many ticket-holders planned to be on location in Park City, Utah, where New Frontier intended to construct a “Biodigital Bridge” that allowed passersby of their physical hub to interact with life-sized representations of people in the digital spaceship through a real picture window. Sundance then shifted to an entirely remote roster of screenings, talks and events, but structures set in place for last year’s online iteration have made the transition smooth.

