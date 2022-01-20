Ethics committee recommends expelling Memphis lawmaker

Tennessee's Senate Ethics Committee recommended expelling a Memphis lawmaker who has been convicted of wire fraud.

Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson had recently been found guilty of two counts of wire fraud stemming from allegations she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she directed. Last fall, a jury found her guilty of four out of five charges , however, a judge later dismissed two of those charges.

Robinson was originally facing 20 federal charges, but she was acquitted of 15 of them . The next court hearing in the case is in March.

During Thursday's ethics panel, Robinson asked the committee to delay further discussion on the case so she could have legal representation. A motion was made by the sole Democrat on the five-person committee. However, the senator was denied.

Tennessee's Black Caucus also sent a letter to the committee stating they should respect the due process of the court before continuing the hearing.

The committee voted 4 to 1 to recommend she be expelled from her seat. It will now move to a vote in the Senate. Robinson was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018.