Greenlight Networks to pay up to $5M to resolve dispute over installations on utility poles

By Matt Driffill
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenlight Networks, a Rochester-based high-speed internet provider, adopted a settlement agreement to pay up to $5 million to resolve disputes over potentially unsafe installations on utility poles, officials from the New York State Public Service Commission (NYSPSC) announced Thursday.

According to PSC officials, the settlement resolves the company’s alleged failures to comply with the commission’s utility pole attachment rules. PSC officials say the settlement follows an investigation that found Greenlight installed “non-conforming attachments to utility-owned poles,” a safety standards violation.

Greenlight Networks named fastest internet provider nationwide

“The agreement reached with Greenlight is consistent with the Commission’s mandate to ensure reliability and safety of our utility systems, and the remedial obligations are within the range of reasonable outcomes that could be expected after a fully litigated proceeding,” said Commission Chair Rory Christian. “As an added bonus, the money from the settlement will be used to further spur the development of broadband in New York State.”

Greenlight officials announced in October 2020 plans for a new local headquarters in Henrietta, a $46 million investment that aimed to create up to 93 jobs .

