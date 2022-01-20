ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Evergreen Library Temporarily Shuts Down for Move to New Facility

 4 days ago
In preparation to open the Evergreen Community Center and Library, the Evergreen Branch Library temporary location (2700 N. Woodland) will close at the end of business Friday, January 28 to move materials and equipment.

Customers whom utilize this location for library services may use any Wichita Public Library location. The two closest locations are:

  • Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd St.
  • Maya Angelou Northeast Branch, 3051 E. 21st St.

Customers may return library materials using the exterior book drop located on the west side of the Evergreen Community Center and Library beginning Monday, January 31. The Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center will remain open until Friday, February 4. The Evergreen Community Center and Library plans to have its soft opening on February 14, with a larger grand opening celebration happening soon.

More information about library services may be found at wichitalibrary.org.

