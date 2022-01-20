ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Flagship City Food Hall Winter Live Music Series kicks off Thursday night

By Anna Ashcraft
 3 days ago

Flagship City Food Hall is kicking off its Winter Live Music Series.

You can now catch live music in downtown Erie Thursday nights at the Flagship City Food Hall. Starting Jan. 20, Thursday nights until the end of Feb. will feature a variety of live music acts from 5 to 7 p.m., according to the EDDC.

The music is free for the community to enjoy, along with specials and discounts at the Food Hall.

Local musician Stephen Trohoske will perform Jan. 20. Local singer Lindsay Vendetti will perform Jan. 27.

The Food Hall announced additional acts will be scheduled throughout the month of February and announced via the Food Hall’s and EDDC’s social media channels.

YourErie

Watch: JTM Foods celebrates National Pie Day

Erie is home to the largest manufacturer of snack pies in the world. And with today being National Pie Day, it’s the perfect time to check out JTM Foods. Fontaine Glenn was live Friday morning with more. For National Pie Day, like many past years, we are taking some time to recognize JTM Foods right […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Residents take advantage of local attractions for wintertime activities

For many, this week’s snowfall is all they need to dream of sitting by the pool on a hot summer afternoon. For others, the numerous winter activities this area has to offer are a reason to celebrate. Peek n’ Peak is always a popular wintertime destination, especially right after a major snow storm. “Coming and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Youth Leadership Institute of Erie announces MLK Day contest winners

Local students were recognized for keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive through their art work. On Friday, the Youth Leadership of Institute of Erie announced its winners of their MLK Day cost. The goal was to express his importance with a poem, painting, or drawing. The students’ pieces focused on community problems and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
