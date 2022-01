If you’ve had a hard time obtaining medical cannabis, things are about to get easier. The Utah Department of Health, along with medical cannabis pharmacies, launched a program Wednesday that will increase access for patients who qualify. The program will allow any Utah-licensed physician, physician assistant, podiatrist and advanced practice medical nurse with a controlled substance license, to recommend medical cannabis for up to 15 of their adult patients. That adds up to more than 21,000 medical providers who will now be able to help patients diagnosed with a qualifying condition.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO