Staking is an important aspect of cryptocurrencies that many people have never been exposed to. Staking crypto is a way to earn interest or rewards by locking down your coins for a certain amount of time. Like many crypto topics, staking can be very simple or very complex depending on the context and how deep you go. Some cryptocurrencies, like Cardano, rely on staking as a means of securing the network and certain exchanges support “soft staking” many coins for interest. While both of these scenarios use the word “staking”, they are functionally very different and shouldn’t be confused with each other.

CURRENCIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO