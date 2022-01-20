ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Hempfield woman arrested after wanted man found hiding in laundry basket

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZuyI_0drAtmfg00
Metro Creative

A Hempfield woman is behind bars after police said she claimed a wanted man was not at home, but authorities found him hiding in a laundry basket, according to court papers.

Emmaly Bridge, 30, is charged with receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were trying to find William Rettinger, 27, at his Hempfield home at 8 a.m. Wednesday to serve several warrants for his arrest in criminal cases. Bridge told police Rettinger was not there, according to court papers.

Deputies said they broke down a locked door and spotted a pistol and butcher knife in a bedroom belonging to the pair. Rettinger was found hiding in a full laundry basket, holding a backpack, according to court papers.

Investigators said suspected crystal methamphetamine was found in the room, along with multiple glass pipes.

The pistol had been reported stolen to Penn Township police in 2018, according to court papers. Rettinger and Bridge were taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

Bridge is being held on $50,000 bail. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Feb. 1 preliminary hearing is set.

Rettinger was arraigned Thursday on a Fayette County drug case and is being held on $10,000 bail. He was ordered to remain detained in two Westmoreland County cases — one involving drugs and a second in which he is accused of leading police on a chase. His parole was revoked Thursday in a drunken-driving case, according to online court records.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Hempfield Township, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#Prison
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
10K+
Followers
726
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy