The Urevo Foldi 1 Folding Treadmill is an affordable running machine that provides an excellent home workout for people who like walking and jogging. It’s amazingly fast to assemble – just five minutes – and you can move it around easily thanks to its transportation wheels. You might need help if you want to move it up a flight of stairs, but otherwise, it’s easy enough to get out of the box and set up on your own. It’s a space-friendly machine, as you can fold it up and stow it away – although you have to unscrew the four main screws in order to do this.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO