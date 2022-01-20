Girl Scouts cookies may be a harder find amid supply chain impacts

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said while its supplier for this year’s cookie sales season is working around the clock, it’s still possible popular cookies may run out.

The organization said the demand for the cookies is driving the potential supply chain issues.

This year the group is releasing a new cookie, Adventurefuls, into its already existing lineup of Samoas, Do-si-dos, Lemonades, Tagalongs and Thin Mints.

Adventurefuls are an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt,” according to the organization.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said the number of troops participating in sales this year are up, but still have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The pandemic has impacted sales and will again this year as fewer troops will be selling cookies at area stores.

Sales at a limited number of stores will begin on Feb. 25.

