ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Juneau Co. man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography possession

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUE2D_0drAsxNu00
iStock/junial

NECEDAH, Wis. — A rural Juneau County man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Adam Maranto, 48, pleaded guilty in November to one felony charge of possession of child pornography. Online court records show several other charges were dismissed but read in.

Maranto was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it got a tip in the case on February 8, 2019.

Officers got a search warrant and searched Maranto’s cell phone and laptop, the release said. The search turned up images and videos of child pornography.

An investigation later revealed Maranto had been paying a minor from out of state for nude images, the sheriff’s office said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chandler Halderson found guilty on all charges in parents’ murders

MADISON, Wis. — Chandler Halderson, the 23-year-old charged with killing and dismembering his parents Bart and Krista, has been found guilty on all charges related to their deaths. Halderson was charged with two counts on each of the following charges: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and providing false information on a missing persons investigation. Halderson stood...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit Police arrest one suspect, searching for second in alleged armed robbery

BELOIT, Wis. – Beloit police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they say was involved in an alleged armed robbery. The incident occurred on January 8 and two suspects were allegedly involved. Police identified one suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Vega-Kelley, and arrested him earlier this month. He is charged with robbery with use of force as a party to...
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Prison#Public Safety#Juneau Co#Necedah#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man hospitalized with ‘unknown injuries’ in Highway 151 crash

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis.  — One person was hospitalized with “unknown injuries” Friday morning after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 151. Dane County dispatchers said they got a call about the crash, which happened near County Highway JG, early Friday morning. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 4:05 a.m. According to an updated release, a silver Volkswagen...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy