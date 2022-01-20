ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gators' Billy Napier Visits Top 2023 RB Richard Young

By Demetrius Harvey
 3 days ago
On the road recruiting has officially started up again with the Florida Gators making several stops in order to find talented young players for their future recruiting classes.

Today was no different, and Florida head coach Billy Napier along with defensive analyst Jamar Chaney paid a special visit to one of the top talents in the 2023 recruiting class, running back Richard Young out of Lehigh Acres (Fla).

Both Napier and Chaney stopped at his high school, Lehigh Senior, to speak with coaches and presumably Young on the trip.

Florida is currently seeking plenty of help at the running back position this year and in the future with depth graduating, leaving for greener pastures. Young is currently considered the top RB in the country for 2023 and the fifth-overall player in the country, according to 247Sports Composite.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound do-it-all back is currently being recruited by some of the largest programs in the country, including UF, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.

All five programs have visited with Young recently, with Florida, Clemson and Georgia reportedly visiting today. Georgia HC Kirby Smart arrived first, in style, sporting a personal helicopter ride, while Napier showed up next, followed by Clemson HC Dabo Swinney.

Young has yet to update his top teams list from Aug. 2021, but that list did include Florida. He will have plenty to mull over as he decides what to do following his stellar career at the prep level, offered by plenty of talented programs. His presumed lean, however, has always been with the Crimson Tide.

