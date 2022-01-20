Traffic stop leads to several guns, 5.6 lbs of marijuana, $13,000

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit recovered multiple guns, a large number of drugs and money during a traffic stop.

Authorities pulled the vehicle over on Ready Section Road and found five handguns, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, three large bottles of Promethazine and over $13,000 of suspected drug proceeds.

Diqune Tyrice Taylor. Photo courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

26-year-old Diqune Tyrice Taylor was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail and later released on a $53,000 bond.

