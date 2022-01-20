ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Luther King

Quote of the Week

By Editorials
doublemountainchronicle.com
 2022-01-20

Cover picture for the article"Cowardice asks the question, is it safe? Expediency asks the question, is it politic?...

www.doublemountainchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy