The Rounds, a zero-waste refill and delivery service for the stuff you use every day, just launched in Virginia. The Rounds is building the future of sustainable city living by delivering your everyday essentials, like household, personal care and pantry products, in refillable containers with no cardboard or plastic packaging waste. The startup launched in Rosslyn this week and announced plans to continue expanding through Arlington in the next few months, with additional Neighborhood Pickup spots in Crystal City and Alexandria.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO