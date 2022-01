For the third time in less than three weeks and for the third time in 2022 already, we take on Spurs this Sunday, at Stamford Bridge. After 2-0 and 1-0 wins in the two-legged League Cup semifinal, this one’s for the Premier League — and thanks to our floundering results, it’s become a rather important one with strong top-four implications. Win, and we remain comfortable. Lose, and we become anything but.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO