Transient man arrested in Morrow County with car stolen from Pasco

HEPPNER, Ore. — A concerned citizen’s report led to the arrest of a 22-year-old transient man who was in possession of a car that was stolen out of Pasco, according to Morrow County law enforcement.

According to a release issued by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s Communication Center received a tip around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19. The caller, a woman in downtown Heppner, Oregon, reported a disoriented man rummaging through garbage cans for food.

She decided to feed the man instead of allowing him to continue searching through garbage for his meal. Meanwhile, two deputies and an undersheriff responded to the scene in an attempt to make contact with the transient man.

The man told Morrow County officials that he was okay, but needed a way to leave town. The truck he took from Pasco had run out of fuel in Morrow County.

After a brief investigation, Morrow County authorities recognized that the vehicle was reported stolen from Pasco. They made contact with the truck’s owner over the phone, and he gave them permission to enter the vehicle to recover the keys.

A specialist was able to unlock the truck, which was then removed and stored at the Sheriff’s Office until its owner could retrieve it.

The transient man, who has been identified as John Quincy McClammy, was booked into the Umatilla County Jail on an investigative hold for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

