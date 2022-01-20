ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nobody Saves the World

TechSpot
TechSpot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Nobody Saves the World is at its best, which it is for a majority of the 15-hour campaign, it's a joy to play. Granted, its transformation menu needs a lot of work to make it useful on the fly, but there’s a wide variety of fun and humorous sidequests, excellent...

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
waytoomany.games

Review – Nobody Saves the World

Drinkbox Studios got my attention with their fantastic side-scroller beat ’em up game Guacamelee! back in 2013. At that point they had my attention because I love that game, and the sequel was fantastic as well. They truly understand how to take old school design elements and wrap them into a modern and unique style with their studio identity. So when Nobody Saves the World was announced, I was obviously very interested. It looked like another wacky concept that I absolutely had to try, and I’m very glad I did because it’s another must-play.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Nobody Saves the World Is a Charmingly Ridiculous Action RPG Inspired by Classic Zelda

Do you remember playing pretend as a kid? The fantastic worlds you’d invent around yourself and the fun you’d have being anything you dared to be? Do you remember the first time you broke the self-imposed rules of pretend? Like why settle for being a rogue when you could be a rogue who shoots lightning or settle for being a person at all when you could be a lizard or something to that effect. With the world (and lightning) at your fingertips, you dared to be anyone or thing you could imagine yourself as. It was empowering, but more importantly to your younger self, it was fun. Delightful, even, to dream of a world with limitless possibilities. Nobody Saves the World, the latest game from Drinkbox Studios (the Guacamelee! games and Severed), seems predicated on that moment—and then some, actually. Age yourself up some and slap a crude, but not gross, sense of humor on those imaginary adventures and you’re closer to what this game promises. If I could sum up my time with Nobody Saves the World in a word, it’d be “ridiculous,” and while it occasionally misses the mark, I mean that in the best possible sense.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

God of War

God of War is a great port of one of the PlayStation 4's biggest games. PC gamers have all of the graphics options they could really want, and the game's origins mean that even fairly modest gaming PCs can push for high frame rates and resolutions. If you've not already played the game on PlayStation, this is a great chance to catch up ahead of Ragnarok's highly anticipated release.
VIDEO GAMES
KATU.com

"Astrid & Lilly Save the World" Star Samantha Aucoin

It's a show is for anyone who ever felt like they didn’t belong, which, as it turns out, is everyone. “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” follows high school outcast BFFs Astrid and Lilly, who accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension – making high school even more complicated. It's up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school. Talented Canadian actress and singer Samantha Aucoin, who plays Lilly, joined us to share how landing the lead role changed her perspective on beauty, and how she’s championing body positivity, diversity, and feminism from a bold female gaze in this coming-of-age story that reminds viewers you don’t have to look or act a certain way to be the hero/heroine of the story.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saves The World#Hardcoregamer
TechSpot

Monster Hunter Rise

An excellent port that presents a solid, complete experience. Super fast load times, improved performance and a ton of content make Monster Hunter Rise on PC the definitive version. By Rock, Paper, Shotgun on January 10, 2022 100. For the most part, though, Monster Hunter Rise is another stonking addition...
VIDEO GAMES
resilience.org

Sand talking: can indigenous wisdom save the world?

I’ve only recently come across Tyson Yunkaporta’s book Sand Talk: How Indigenous Thinking Can Save the World but I thought I’d take a breather from my present blog cycle by taking a brief look at it. Actually, it’s not really a breather, as many of its themes run close to those I examine in my own book. Yunkaporta offers far more food for thought than I can cover in a blog post, so here I’m just going to pick out a few themes that interest me by way of ten discussion points. Then, in the next two or three posts it’ll be time to wrap up this sub-section of the blog cycle concerning property issues in a small farm future. But they may be a couple of weeks coming because this is a busy time of year for me in the woods.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TechSpot

Stalker 2 developer says it needs an extra seven months to finish the game

What just happened? Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will not arrive on April 28 as originally scheduled. Developer GSC Game World said it has decided to postpone the launch until December 8, 2022, to provide more time to fulfill their vision and achieve the desired state of the game. It is the biggest project they’ve ever undertaken and thus, requires extensive testing and polishing.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
TechSpot

Rainbow Six Extraction

A surprising and unique co-op shooter that has fascinating ambitions but can often get bogged down in repetition and one-note gameplay. Rainbow Six Extraction brings some great new ideas to the venerable first-person shooter as it morphs to a sci-fi co-op game, but it doesn't distinguish itself quite enough to stand out on its own merits.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

The ultimate microwave mod: mechanical keyboard switches

WTF?! What’s the longest you’ve held onto an aging microwave? Have you ever wondered what it would be like if a microwave’s buttons were more satisfying to push, but can’t find any that don’t use cheap touch buttons? A Reddit user last week sought out to solve both.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Monica Wears Nothing But a Towel To Celebrate Turning 42 In Mirror Selfie: Photo

Happy Birthday, Mo! The singer strips down both physically and emotionally to celebrate her 42nd birthday as she wears nothing but a white towel around her body. Monica is coming entering age 42 with confidence. The singer celebrated her 42nd birthday by showing off a sexy mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. She wore nothing but a white towel loosely tied around her body. She showed off her tats and red nails as she shared a birthday message to her fans. “This year I will be 42… I am a Mother, Daughter, Sister & Friend ! What you see is what you get!! FTR!! MO,” she declared.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
TechSpot

TechSpot

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy