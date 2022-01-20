Do you remember playing pretend as a kid? The fantastic worlds you’d invent around yourself and the fun you’d have being anything you dared to be? Do you remember the first time you broke the self-imposed rules of pretend? Like why settle for being a rogue when you could be a rogue who shoots lightning or settle for being a person at all when you could be a lizard or something to that effect. With the world (and lightning) at your fingertips, you dared to be anyone or thing you could imagine yourself as. It was empowering, but more importantly to your younger self, it was fun. Delightful, even, to dream of a world with limitless possibilities. Nobody Saves the World, the latest game from Drinkbox Studios (the Guacamelee! games and Severed), seems predicated on that moment—and then some, actually. Age yourself up some and slap a crude, but not gross, sense of humor on those imaginary adventures and you’re closer to what this game promises. If I could sum up my time with Nobody Saves the World in a word, it’d be “ridiculous,” and while it occasionally misses the mark, I mean that in the best possible sense.

