San Diego, CA

Experience the Thrill of Kayaking In San Diego

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
 3 days ago

Few hobbies provide outdoor enthusiasts with the breadth of experience that kayaking does. Whether you're looking for heart-pounding roller coaster excitement or the peacefulness of being immersed in the moment, kayaking will never disappoint – and San Diego is the perfect place to experience the best of Kayaking. Read on to learn more about Kayaking in San Diego.

A Bit about Kayaking

Kayaking comes in a variety of forms. Flatwater kayaking can range from a leisurely day on the lake to a day spent on the ocean. Whitewater kayaking is a sport that entails navigating swift-moving rivers. Individuals who identify as kayakers are as diverse as their boats and the waterways in which they sail and people from many areas of life have become fascinated by how enjoyable kayaking can be.  Along with being simple, pleasurable, and enjoyable, kayaking is a terrific low-impact workout!

Why You Should Go Kayaking in San Diego?

Wondering why you should try kayaking? Here are some other reasons to take up kayaking in San Diego!

-A Chance to Come Into Contact With Nature: Kayaking, more than many other outdoor sports, allows you to get closer to and engage with nature. You'll be able to visit different locations in San Diego and take in the scenery that only a small percentage of the population has access to. If you're into recreational kayaking, you've probably noticed the calm that comes with being away from the city's noises, dust, smoke, and congestion.

-Kayak with Your Friends: While enjoying a day out, kayakers develop a deep link with their fellow enthusiasts, which fosters camaraderie and friendship. Whether you want to socialize, have some fun, or compete, kayaking is for you.

- Thrill and Relaxation: Whether you're exploring the crevices of a hidden beach or sneaking up on wildlife on a lonely island, no kayaking event is without adventure. Nothing provides the same level of excitement and tranquility as watching the sunset over an ocean while sitting on your kayak.

Where to Go Kayaking in San Diego?

If you are looking for the best kayaking opportunities in San Diego, head out to La Jolla. You will find plenty of opportunity to enjoy the sports, whether you go alone, with a group of friends, or join a kayaking tour. Here are some of our favorite kayaking tours in La Jolla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jW8CY_0drApnhF00 -Sea Cave Kayak Tour: Discover the Seven Sea Caves on this amazing kayaking expedition. You'll get to witness the splendor of La Jolla and the seven sea caves, as well as sea lions sunbathing on the rocks. Your guides will ensure your safety and enjoyment throughout the tour. There is no experience necessary, and your safety is our first concern. Although access to the cave is dependent on the ocean and weather conditions, it is only a minor part of this incredible excursion. In either case, you'll be able to appreciate and learn about La Jolla Cove's natural beauty. You can book your Sea Cave Kayak Tour here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071Eez_0drApnhF00 -La Jolla Whale Watching Kayak Tour: Gray whales naturally travel through La Jolla throughout the winter, departing the Arctic waters for the lagoons of Mexico. This is a non-polluting, non-threatening, and intimate method to interact with one of the world's most magnificent mammals. Your guides will bring the group around two miles from shore, stopping at the finest viewing locations for grey whales. Book your La Jolla Whale Watching Kayak Tour here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heKWl_0drApnhF00

The post Experience the Thrill of Kayaking In San Diego appeared first on The Urban Menu .

Three of San Diego's most accessible waterfalls

San Diego County’s Waterfalls could be at their very best during the next month or two, depending on how much rainfall arrives. Three of the most accessible are: Green Valley Falls at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park; the falls below the first palm grove in Borrego Palm Canyon (Anza-Borrego Desert State Park); and the falls at the midpoint of Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve — a three-mile walk from either its east or west entrance. Hikers and climbers can explore many other waterfalls (some with heights up to 100 feet) in remote areas of the county.
Fact or Fiction: San Diego milkman fathered 800 kids?

(KGTV) — A screenshot going around social media this month claims DNA testing has revealed a milkman from San Diego fathered more than 800 children in the 1950's and 60's. The implication of course is that Randy Jeffries had affairs with hundreds of women along his route. But the...
BODY FOUND IN JTNP THAT OF SAN DIEGO TEACHER

A body found in Joshua Tree National Park on Monday has been identified as a San Diego teacher. According to a JTNP press release, on January 17, shortly before 10 a.m., the National Park Service responded to a report of a deceased man in the area of the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. Rangers located the 35-year-old San Diego man at the base of the Sentinal Wall a short distance from the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. The man was later identified as Michael Spitz in a Santa Fe Christian Schools Facebook post, where Spitz taught Spanish. While an official cause of death has not been released, the schools’ Facebook post states that Spitz died in a rock-climbing accident. The Facebook post continues that Spitz was a multi-sport adventure athlete and co-founder of Vida Outreach in Baja California, Mexico, an organization that helped families fight poverty. An interagency investigation is ongoing, led by Riverside County Coroner’s Office. Once the investigation is complete more details will be released.
8 Cities You Can Drive to From Southern California for Your Next Vacation

Turns Out, You Don’t Have to Hop on a Plane to Feel Far Away. We’ll admit it: we’re pretty blessed to live in Southern California. The weather is nearly always perfect, and the beach is never more than an hour away. But getting a little change in scenery is always a good idea. If you’re in need of a little escape, these eight cities each offer their own unique feel and experiences. Whether you’re looking for something action-packed or just want to lounge the whole time, these staycation destinations belong on your bucket list! California Vacation.
The internet writers gang up on San Diego

The Marina District is one of San Diego’s more prestigious addresses. Once consisting mostly of warehouses and vacant lots, the 343-acre area on the west side of Downtown is now a cluster of apartments, high-rise condos and townhomes. The district is credited with igniting the revitalization of the Gaslamp Quarter by bringing the residential element to the city’s center, beginning in 1982 with the Marina Park and Park Row condominiums. According to the San Diego Condo Mania website, the average price of a Marina District condo (as of December 2021) was $2,173,130; the average price per square foot comes out to $1,813.
Winter beauty by the San Diego River.

Please enjoy these photographs of winter beauty by the San Diego River in Mission Valley. I framed this natural beauty during several January morning walks. Some photos were taken from the pedestrian bridge that spans the river by the Fashion Valley Transit Center; others near Mission Center Road. Reflections created...
San Diego Heat Wave: How Long Will It Last?

After what was, for San Diego, a long winter cold snap, Santa Ana winds brought much warmer temperatures to the county on Tuesday. An area of high pressure to the region’s northeast is causing the Santa Ana winds that are slated to breeze through inland communities from 15 to 25 mph on Tuesday. Isolated winds will have the potential to gust up to 45 mph, as well.
Daygo’s San Diego Taco Shop

Over on MLK and Walnut Ave is Daygos San Diego Taco Shop, a tiny California-style Mexican food trailer. As the name implies, the focus here is on San Diego-style tacos (and burritos). For the uninitiated, that means lots of carne asada and fries in just about every configuration you can think of (you can also get them with chicken). Get the California Burrito to try a San Diego classic, or the Daygo Fries (carne asada loaded fries) for something a bit more shareable.
San Diego lakes

April 17, 2017 (Santee) – Santee Lakes is an idyllic place to let kids enjoy the simple pleasures of childhood. On a sunny afternoon over spring break, kids at the lakes gleefully discovered their inner Tom Sawyer or Becky Thatcher.
Monster Jam returns to San Diego!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monster Jam is coming to San Diego! This Weekend, Jan. 15- 16 this iconic Monster Truck show will be held at Petco Park in Downtown San Diego. Early this morning KUSI got loud with some of the trucks that will be in tomorrow’s event!
Historical marker at UC San Diego.

On the campus of UC San Diego in La Jolla, an historical marker stands on a patch of grass among some trees. A bronze plaque embedded in a boulder explains how, for half a century, this area was the site of Camp Calvin B. Matthews, of the United States Marine Corps.
