ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Better.com Review [2022]: A Mortgage with No Lender Fees?

By Melissa Brock
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies....

financebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
mortgageorb.com

New Marketplace Enables Lenders to Quickly Preapprove Mortgage Applications

Staircase has launched a low-code marketplace that allows lenders to quickly build applications that automate mortgage processes. The first template available in the marketplace is PreApproval, which lenders can use to create a customized, white-labeled, web- and mobile-enabled pre-approval application process for their borrowers in just 30 minutes. “Empowering borrowers...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
ABC Action News

HomePros: RP Funding Direct Mortgage Lender

You Could Save Thousands on Closing Costs in Florida. Over $80 Million in Closing Costs Paid by RP Funding. Learn more about our Florida No Closing Cost Refinance and Florida No Closing Cost Purchase and how you could save thousands with RP Funding. Learn More Today:. Visit: RPFunding.com or call...
FLORIDA STATE
mainebiz.biz

Renovations on tap as Saco mortgage lender moves from lease to ownership

A residential mortgage lender in Saco is used to writing loans, but now it has a new home of its own. Norcom Mortgage acquired 9-11 Beach St. to be its new headquarters, and renovations are underway. With the move, Norcom becomes a buyer, leaving behind its rented space at 199 Main St. in Saco.
SACO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Insurance#Mortgage Lenders#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Fha Mortgage#Better Real Estate#Fha
FinanceBuzz

9 Reasons Smart Investors Prefer Real Estate

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Investing...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

11
Followers
179
Post
673
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy