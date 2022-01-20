Victoria ISD provides an update on Covid-19

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Victoria ISD continued to identify staff attendance thresholds by campus. The staff absentee critical threshold at each campus is 30%. When the staff absentee reaches 30%, it creates an environment where the availability of staff is strained and support staff is not available. The campus then temporarily closes.

If a campus is temporarily closed, parents/guardians will receive an update from the District Notification System. The updates will also be posted to the VISD Covid-19 website, and local media partners will be notified. During a campus closure, the entire campus will undergo disinfection treatment. The staff attendance threshold is made to provide timely notice as to when the campus is staff-compromised.

Victoria ISD will continue to review staff attendance regularly moving forward. Campuses and the district will provide parents/guardians with as much notice as possible before closing a campus. If the district must close a campus, all school functions pertaining to that campus will halt. The campus will not hold a virtual school in place of an in-person school. Extracurricular activities may be halted, as well.

Campuses that close may need to make up some lost minutes at a later date. Victoria ISD will provide more information if this is the case.

Campus staff feels the effects of Covid-19 within the community

Covid-19 is quickly circulating throughout the community. Campus staff is also affected by this circulation, resulting in a fluid and evolving situation for the district. Victoria ISD would like to thank campus staff, teachers, parents/guardians and the students for their continued patience, as it continues to work towards a safe environment for both staff and students on a daily basis.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, Victoria ISD’s District Status Level is at a Level 3. You can visit https://www.visd.net/covid for more information. The district determines the status level when one or more campuses meet the designated threshold. Restrictions may vary from campus to campus depending on staff and student attendance data/trends.

Victoria West High School will temporarily close on Friday, Jan. 21. You can read more on this closure here.

