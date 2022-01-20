ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Film Stage Show Ep. 459 – The Tragedy of Macbeth (with Evelyn Sideri)

By Brian Roan
thefilmstage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan and Robyn Bahr are joined by a very special guest Evelyn Sideri, Robyn’s former English teacher, to discuss Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, now...

thefilmstage.com

Person
Joel Coen
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Denzel Washington's brilliant work helps make 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' a remarkable film

He just looks so tired. That’s the first thing you notice about Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Washington, in the title role, portrays Macbeth at first as an exhausted victor in battle, trudging back from the field. Of course, he will change over the course of the play, er, film, but that world-weariness remains, informing his portrayal. ...
MOVIES
Literary Hub

The Tragedy of Macbeth is a Breathtaking Exercise in Transformation

In the flawless, stainless neo-noir Blood Simple, the 1984 directorial debut of Joel and Ethan Coen and the acting debut of Joel’s soon-to-be wife Frances McDormand, a character clandestinely commits a murder in the back room of a Texas bar—an act that sets off a chain reaction of suspicion, guilt, and brutal coverups. In the background, on the bar wall, hangs a clever prop which will reappear numerous times throughout the film: a sign mandating that all employees wash their hands before returning to work—a bit of realistic décor as much as a harbinger of the ramifications to come, for its calling to mind the futile hand-washing hallucinations of Lady Macbeth after she and her husband kill the king of Scotland. In Blood Simple, as in Macbeth, murder is a permanently dirty act, and trying to wipe it away is not only impossible, but also leads to a much greater, much dirtier mess.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Bigbug Trailer: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Stages a Robot Revolt in Sci-Fi Comedy

After earning much acclaim for his early features Delicatessen, Amélie, and The City of Lost Children, it’s now been nearly a decade since the last fully-fledged feature from Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2013’s The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet. The French director is now returning next month with his Netflix movie Bigbug and the full trailer has now arrived.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) - Reviewed

Legendary filmmaking team Joel and Ethan Coen, aka The Coen Brothers, for the first time in decades have done the unthinkable in the eyes, hearts and minds of cinephiles worldwide: they parted ways. Their last film together was the 2018 Netflix anthological Western epic The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a brilliant but labyrinthine dose of trademark Coen Brothers iconography and the contemporary Southern Fried Western. In the past the Coens have turned their attention to beloved literary works, infusing their own idiosyncrasies with the text such as their interpretation of Homer’s The Odyssey with O Brother, Where Art Thou? and more recently No Country for Old Men. What will be the first one without the other involved, this time around, takes on Shakespeare and notably one of his most adapted to film over the century, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blu Ray Dvd#Mubi
lwlies.com

Joel Coen: How we made The Tragedy of Macbeth

The director and his team relay the secrets of breathing new life into one of the most hallowed texts in all of history. For his first solo mission away from his brother and creative partner in crime, Ethan, Joel Coen has decided to offer up his version of the most scared text in the history of drama: Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’. This expressionist monochrome fever dream has Denzel Washington as the Thane of Cawdor and Frances McDormand as his violently manipulative other half. Here, Coen and a clutch of below-the-line collaborators explain how they were able to pump new blood into this canonical tale.
MOVIES
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Chasing History and Bagels

Director Joel Coen takes on Shakespeare's timeless tragedy Macbeth. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star, delivering inspired performances to this story of ambition and madness. The Tragedy of Macbeth is streaming on Apple TV+ starting Jan. 14. Carl Bernstein made a name for himself with his investigative reporting of what...
MOVIES
Mac Observer

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Now Available on Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth is now available on Apple TV+. Previously, it had only been available in select theatres. The Shakespeare adaptation from Joel Coen stars Denzel Washington and France McDormand. Mr. Washington was recently nominated at the SAG awards for his performance in the movie. Check It Out: ‘The...
TV & VIDEOS
kmuw.org

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' is a focused and chilling adaptation

Joel Coen is a guy who once released a director’s cut of his first movie, Blood Simple, that was actually shorter than the original cut, so we know he knows how to pare something down to its leanest and meanest parts. He made that movie, and everything else he’s done for the last 36 years, with his brother, Ethan—at least, until now, as he’s gone it alone in adapting Shakespeare for his latest film, The Tragedy of Macbeth.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of The Tragedy Of MacBeth

For the first time in his career, Joel Coen will be flying solo as a director on his latest feature, The Tragedy of MacBeth, which boasts the talents of Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The two veteran actors lead a stacked cast in this classic retelling of the popular Shakespearean story. This article will list the five excellent films that feature the cast of The Tragedy of MacBeth, whether they’re useless background actors to the charming leading man (or woman). Each movie has over ten reviews and is highly regarded for the most part. The only films exempt from the article are animated features. Let’s get started with the first film.
MOVIES
NPR

Something wicked-good this way comes: 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

The Tragedy of Macbeth adapts Shakespeare's familiar tale of blood and betrayal, dreamlike daggers and stubborn stains. But its stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand are significantly older than the leads usually are, which makes the whole thing hit differently. Directed by Joel Coen, the film fuses black-and-white cinematography with a clean, minimalist production design that underscores the story's theatrical roots. It's now streaming on Apple TV+.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

A Life Rebuilds in First Trailer for Josephine Decker’s The Sky Is Everywhere

Curiously absent from the Sundance Film Festival and Berlinale is the latest work from an alum of both festivals, Josephine Decker. Following up Madeline’s Madeline and Shirley, the director is back with The Sky Is Everywhere, an Apple and A24 production that will be arriving early next month. Adapted by Jandy Nelson, based on her novel, the film follows a high schooler who loses her older sister and attempts to regain her footing in life. Ahead of the February 11 release on Apple TV+ and in theaters, the first trailer has now arrived.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

At the Movies | “Scream” & “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

It’s time for our weekly look at the movies! As always, Movie Mike is here is discuss last week’s hits and misses and preview the new films coming out this week! This week we have 2 new films: horror film “Scream” and drama/thriller “The Tragedy of Macbeth”.
MOVIES
irvineweekly.com

The Tragedy of Macbeth: Shakespeare Meets Arty Film Noir

The Tragedy of Macbeth, written and directed by Joel Coen, is a sincere, confidently stylized take on Shakespeare’s frequently adapted play – a medieval film noir from one of the foremost practitioners of neo-noir. It marks the first time in 40 years that the senior Coen has worked independent of his brother Ethan, whose absence reveals that he’s been the funnier half of the celebrated duo. There is nothing comedic about Joel’s Tragedy.
MOVIES
Current Publishing

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth” is a ‘missed opportunity’

Of the four major Shakespeare tragedies (“King Lear,” “Hamlet,” “Othello” and “Macbeth”), “Macbeth” has always ranked as the easiest to adapt to the medium of film. It’s eerie, spooky, features witches and witchcraft, and dabbles in the supernatural. Indeed, it has been filmed multiple times – most notably by Orson Welles in 1948.
CARMEL, IN
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a unique Shakespearian experience

Now streaming on Apple+ and playing at Laemmle Newhall. In collaboration with his brother Ethan, Joel Coen has tried his hand at such wide-ranging genres as: film noir, gangster pictures, behind-the-scenes Hollywood morality tales (both tragedy and farce), screwball comedy, mythology, black comedy (British and American), Westerns (contemporary and period), the Bible, and remakes of beloved classics. At this rate, it was inevitable that he would eventually get around to Shakespeare and German Expressionism. Flying solo this time, Coen has merged two great storytelling traditions, one verbal and one visual, to create something truly unique. His version of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is not quite like anything that has come before.
MOVIES
WCIA

Friday Flicks: The 355 and The Tragedy of Macbeth

A stunning version of a Shakespearean Tragedy and what some are calling a very dull action movie are available for viewing this week. Here to review The Tragedy of Macbeth and The 355 is film critic Chuck Koplinski.
MOVIES

