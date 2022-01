The UFC has announced a partnership deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s footwear brand Project Rock.The multi-year agreement will see all UFC athletes and their coaching teams sport Project Rock footwear throughout fight weeks – all the way up to the moment they make their walk to the Octagon on fight night.Athletes will receive Project Rock training shoes and slides, the likes of which were first on display in the UFC during Saturday night’s UFC 270 event in Anaheim.“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” Johnson said. “Every walk to...

