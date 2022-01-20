ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona LIVE STREAM (1/20/22): Watch Copa Del Rey online | Time, TV, channel

By Brian Fonseca
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barcelona faces Athletic Bilbao in a Copa Del Rey match on Thursday, January 20, 2022 (1/20/22) at the San Mames in Bilbao, Spain. Fans can watch the match exclusively with a subscription to ESPN+. Sign up for the streaming service here to get access to every Copa del Rey game of...

www.nj.com

FOX Sports

Madrid to face Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid and host Athletic Bilbao will face each other for the fourth time in two months when they meet in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Also in Friday's draw for the single-game round, Valencia hosts Cádiz, Real Betis plays at Real Sociedad and host Rayo Vallecano is paired with Mallorca.
UEFA
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Ramos
The Independent

Barcelona ready to push for LaLiga top four but Ousmane Dembele contract is a dangerous distraction

Spain’s top teams have been focused on cup antics most recently, particularly with the frequent meetings between FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Club in particular.A Clasico meeting in the Supercopa semi-final was followed by Los Blancos triumphing over the Basque outfit in the final, while last year’s Copa del Rey final was repeated on Thursday night in a last-16 clash - but, unlike last season’s trophy-winning performance from the Camp Nou club, it was Athletic who beat Barca this time around. Now, continuing the recent theme of the trio of teams facing off with regularity, Athletic will play Real...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona score: Barca crash out of Copa del Rey in round of 16

FC Barcelona may very well see some brighter days ahead under manager Xavi, but the present continues to be cloudy and cold. On Thursday, the Catalan side was bounced from the Copa del Rey with a 3-2 defeat at Athletic Club in extra time in the round of 16. This came barely a week after Barca lost to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. They've already been eliminated from the Champions League and are currently struggling in La Liga, sitting in sixth place.
UEFA
The Independent

Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Osasuna beat Granada...
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Reigning champions Algeria crash out of Cup of Nations as group stage ends

Reigning champions Algeria were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations after an abject 3-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast as the group stage came to a conclusion on Thursday with Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and tiny tournament debutants the Comoros all securing places in the last 16. Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe all scored to put the Ivory Coast 3-0 up against Algeria in Cameroon's economic capital Douala, before Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty for the 2019 champions. Sofiane Bendebka eventually pulled one back with their first goal in over four hours of football at this year's tournament, but it was too little, too late for Djamel Belmadi's team. It is the fifth time in the last six Cups of Nations that the reigning champions have failed to make the AFCON knockout phase, but there has arguably never been a worse title defence.
SOCCER
UEFA
The Independent

Toni Kroos stunned by yellow card for ‘tackle’ on player he didn’t touch

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos was left stunned and confused when he received a yellow card for a ghost tackle during the club’s Copa del Rey victory over Elche.Kroos went in for a challenge but didn’t connect with the ball or forward Tete Morente but the player threw himself to the floor and referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez gave a free kick.The former German international protested the call which earned him the yellow card and posted on Twitter afterwards to sum up his displeasure at the decision. Despite the controversial decision, Carlo Ancelotti’s side came from behind to win the last...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Watford vs Norwich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Watford host Norwich under the lights in one of the biggest games of the Premier League season so far on Friday.Dean Smith’s side travel to Vicarage Road off the back of their first win in eight league games as they moved within one point of Watford with a victory over Everton.Now they have the opportunity to lift themselves out of the relegation zone and hand a psychological blow to one of their closest relegation rivals.Watford have drawn one and lost six of their seven league matches since beating Manchester United in November, so are in desperate need of a boost...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City could move 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday but erstwhile challengers Chelsea are looking nervously over their shoulders after a slump in form. The Blues topped the Premier League table early last month but a dismal run of just two wins from nine top-flight games since has left their title challenge in tatters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
