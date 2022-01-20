ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Pacific gains after earnings topper, Schneider National win

By Clark Schultz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Pacific (UNP +1.7%) trades higher after recording its most profitable year ever after higher freight prices offset cost pressures. Even before the earnings report hit, UBS noted that a...

