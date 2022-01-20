ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Resumes skating

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) has been skating before the main...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Oilers' Derek Ryan: Earns helper against old team

Ryan notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames. Ryan's first assist of the year came on a Brendan Perlini goal in the second period. The 35-year-old Ryan has proven to be a menace to his old Flames teammates -- he has a goal and an assist in two games against them this season. The veteran center is at just three points with 27 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 33 contests overall. Given his minimal offense and bottom-six role, Ryan's not likely to be helpful in fantasy.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ OILERS

FLAMES (18-11-6) vs. OILERS (18-16-2) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (43) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (18) Oilers:. Points - Leon Draisaitl (54) Goals - Draisaitl (26) Special...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Does Nugent-Hopkins On LTIR Open Door For Big Cap Space Trade?

The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on long-term injury reserve (LTIR) this week. The move will take his $5.125 million salary and give the Oilers an additional $5.6 million in cap space. As per PuckPedia, GM Ken Holland can now exceed the NHL’s salary cap by $10.7 million, with plenty of room to theoretically make a big move, should the Oilers want to.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

The Oilers and Flames engage in a Hockey Night in Canada Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers host the Battle of Alberta Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada. You can watch the game on CBC, Sportsnet & Citytv or listen...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Tippett
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Nugent Hopkins#Edmonton
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Resumes skating

Hamilton (jaw/COVID-19 protocols) resumed skating with a skills coach Monday and is considered week-to-week, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Hamilton is still recovering from the surgery he underwent to repair his broken jaw in early January, and at this point it's probably safe to assume he'll be sidelined until early February at a minimum. Once cleared to play, Hamilton, who's racked up 20 points through 30 contests this season, will return to a top-four role and a spot on New Jersey's No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy