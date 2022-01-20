Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Resumes skating

Hamilton (jaw/COVID-19 protocols) resumed skating with a skills coach Monday and is considered week-to-week, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Hamilton is still recovering from the surgery he underwent to repair his broken jaw in early January, and at this point it's probably safe to assume he'll be sidelined until early February at a minimum. Once cleared to play, Hamilton, who's racked up 20 points through 30 contests this season, will return to a top-four role and a spot on New Jersey's No. 1 power-play unit.
