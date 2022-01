A big game hunting dentist allegedly killed his wife with a shotgun while on safari in Africa to collect $4.8m in life insurance policies.Federal prosecutors in Colorado claim that Dr Lawrence Rudolph, 67, murdered his wife, Bianca, on a 2016 trip to Zambia to hunt leopards.Court documents, unsealed last week in US District Court in Denver, state that the couple had been packing up to leave a hunt camp in Kafue National Park when Bianca Rudolph was shot in the chest with a shotgun.Dr Rudolph told investigators that he had been in the bathroom when he heard the gun go...

