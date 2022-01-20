ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Mike Smith: Starts skating

Smith (thumb) has been skating before the main practice group this week. Coach...

Oilers place Mike Smith on IR, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on LTIR

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on long-term injured reserve. Smith has been recovering from a partial tear in a tendon in his thumb. The 39-year-old has struggled with injuries this season making only six starts posting a 2-2-1 record with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.
Oilers reportedly exploring all goaltending options in wake of Mike Smith's injury

It’s no secret that the Edmonton Oilers are in pursuit of a goaltender. While the Oilers possess some truly elite offensive talent, their severe struggle with preventing goals has overshadowed their ability to score. The result is a 26th-ranked 3.42 goals-against per game that has directly contributed to the team’s 2-11-2 record in its past 15 games, including a seven-game winless streak.
NHL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 67

On Saturday morning, the hockey world woke up to sad news that an NHL legend and Hall of Famer passed away. Clark Gillies, a longtime star for the New York Islanders passed away this weekend, according to a statement from the team. He was 67 years old. “The entire Islanders...
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Snags helper in loss

Schmaltz produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. Schmaltz set up linemate Clayton Keller's second-period tally, which was the end of the Coyotes' offense Saturday. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has been fairly effective on the second line lately, as he's picked up a goal and three assists in his last four games. For the season, the American forward has 11 points, 36 shots and a minus-8 rating in 21 outings.
