Oilers' Mike Smith: Starts skating

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on long-term injured reserve. Smith has been recovering from a partial tear in a tendon in his thumb. The 39-year-old has struggled with injuries this season making only six starts posting a 2-2-1 record with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.
It’s no secret that the Edmonton Oilers are in pursuit of a goaltender. While the Oilers possess some truly elite offensive talent, their severe struggle with preventing goals has overshadowed their ability to score. The result is a 26th-ranked 3.42 goals-against per game that has directly contributed to the team’s 2-11-2 record in its past 15 games, including a seven-game winless streak.
MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
The Boston Bruins weren’t happy about the hit form Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway that injured Brad Marchand. Bruce Cassidy called it “cheap” and David Pastrnak said he thought it was “dirty.”
After a month’s worth of games on the road, the Canucks are finally playing a hockey game on Rogers Arena ice again. And what better way to welcome back a home crowd than against the top team in the NHL?. Since their come-from-behind victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets...
On Saturday morning, the hockey world woke up to sad news that an NHL legend and Hall of Famer passed away. Clark Gillies, a longtime star for the New York Islanders passed away this weekend, according to a statement from the team. He was 67 years old. “The entire Islanders...
Schmaltz produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. Schmaltz set up linemate Clayton Keller's second-period tally, which was the end of the Coyotes' offense Saturday. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has been fairly effective on the second line lately, as he's picked up a goal and three assists in his last four games. For the season, the American forward has 11 points, 36 shots and a minus-8 rating in 21 outings.
