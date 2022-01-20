ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Former Iowa TV anchor running for State House

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Im6qI_0drAn0Mv00

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A former central Iowa television news anchor and reporter has announced her campaign for Iowa House District 28.

Sonya Heitshusen, who previously worked at WHO 13 and WOI, announced Thursday she’s running for the House district that includes part of southeast Dallas County — comprised of Van Meter, Adel, and parts of West Des Moines.

State lawmakers approved redistricting maps in 2021 that mean much of current House District 19, which is now represented by Republican Carter Nordman, will be part of House District 28 during the next election cycle.

Fire extinguished underneath Sioux City train bridge

In a statement released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Heitshusen said, “I’m running for the Iowa House because it’s time to turn the page on the bitter, divisive politics of today. We need new leaders who will listen to Iowans, gather the facts, and use their stories to bring meaningful change to their everyday lives.”

Heitshusen grew up on a family farm in eastern Iowa and earned her degree in Journalism at Iowa State University.

“I’m committed to fighting for livable wages, affordable healthcare, returning Iowa’s educational system to number one in the country, and clean air and water for every resident of Dallas County and every Iowan,” Heitshusen said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dallas County, IA
Elections
West Des Moines, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Elections
Dallas County, IA
Government
City
Van Meter, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Adel, IA
West Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State House#Affordable Healthcare#Iowa Tv#Republican#The Iowa Democratic Party#The Iowa House#Iowans#Iowa State University#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
KCAU 9 News

IGHSAU announces unanimous vote to sanction girls wrestling in 2022-23

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as the organization’s 11th sport. The vote was made at the IGHSAU’s January 12th board of directors meeting and was announced prior to the start of the championship round of the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KCAU 9 News

Governor Kim Reynolds’ tax bill could lower corporate income tax to 5.5%

Senate Study Bill 3044 is the official name of the plan at the moment. A portion of the bill is dedicated to corporate income tax rates. Governor Reynolds is wanting to gradually lower the tax rate to 5.5% eventually, once corporations in the top tax bracket generate $700 million in income tax combined in a fiscal year. The current tax law has the income tax rate for corporations spread out in four different brackets, with percentages increasing as income does.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy