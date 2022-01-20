ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Mechanical Engineer Receives Prestigious CAREER Award

By Lorena Anderson, UC Merced
ucmerced.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMechanical engineering Professor Sachin Goyal has received a CAREER award for his research into how the arrangements of atoms and interatomic bonds affect the deformability of biological filaments such as those that control gene expression, and whether it’s possible to design them for desired deformation behaviors by simply changing the atomistic...

news.ucmerced.edu

Comments / 0

Related
temple.edu

Temple PhD students receive prestigious F31 research grants

The Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award has been presented to three Temple University doctoral students, who began their research fellowships this past summer. Nationally, less than 20% of students who apply receive the award. The fellowships will last two to three years, during which the students will be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
erau.edu

College of Engineering Dean Awarded Aerospace-Education Trophy

Dr. Jim Gregory, dean of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s College of Engineering (COE), received the prestigious Frank G. Brewer Trophy for significant contributions to aerospace education from the National Aeronautic Association (NAA) at an event in December. According to the NAA, Gregory, who became dean of the COE on Embry-Riddle's...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
utoledo.edu

Shah Center Director Awarded for Contributions to Engineering Education

Angie Gorny, director of the Shah Center for Engineering Career Development at The University of Toledo, was recently announced as the 2021 recipient of the Alvah K. Borman Award. Named for Alvah K. Borman, dean of graduate placement services at Northeastern University, for his outstanding contributions to engineering cooperative education,...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering Research#Mechanical Engineering#Mathematics#Colorado State University#Uc Merced#Nsf#Atomistic Level Details
State News

MSU professor recognized with prestigious National Science Foundation award

MSU packaging professor and principal instigator of MSU’s Sustainable Materials Group Muhammad Rabnawaz was awarded a 2021 CAREER award to assist his work in simplifying plastic recycling. CAREER awards are presented by the National Science Foundation, or NSF. The awards support and recognize early-career faculty who have made significant...
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

What is a mechanical engineering degree?

Mechanical engineers design, build, oversee, and operate machinery. With a mechanical engineering degree, you can work in the automation, computer, and manufacturing industries. You can qualify for technician, engineering, and management positions, along with several continuing education opportunities. Advancements in technology and the complexity of the manufacturing process keeps well-educated...
ENGINEERING
pct.edu

Penn College student awarded engineering scholarship

A Pennsylvania College of Technology student is one of two nationwide recipients of a scholarship for those seeking to shape tomorrow through a career in engineering. Emerson, a global technology and engineering company, awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Kolin R. Limburg, of Fairless Hills, through its ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program. Limburg is a senior majoring in building automation engineering technology. Emerson also bestowed a $1,000 grant to Penn College’s engineering department.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
HPCwire

NTT Research Director Yoshihisa Yamamoto Receives Lamb Award, Prestigious Science Accolade

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 – NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT (TYO:9432), today announced that the Physics of Quantum Electronics (PQE) Conference has named Yoshihisa Yamamoto, NTT Research Physics & Informatics (PHI) Lab Director and Emeritus Professor of Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering at Stanford University, one of the three winners of the Willis E. Lamb Award for Laser Science and Quantum Optics. The award was presented on January 12 at the PQE-2022 Winter Colloquium in Snowbird, Utah.
SUNNYVALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
theiet.org

Returning to Your Engineering Career

Many of today’s workforce will end up taking time away from work, so how do you make that return after a career break?. There can be many reasons as to why someone takes time away from their career. Whether that be because you want to start a family, childcare, redundancy or even sabbatical, there shouldn’t be anything stopping you from returning to your career once you are ready. It’s pretty common knowledge now that modern professionals are increasingly unlikely to follow the ‘traditional’ career routes that past generations stuck to, as a result of changing employment patterns and fluctuating personal circumstances. Even though we are getting used to people taking career breaks, “Legislative progress on issues like maternity and parental leave recognise this reality to some extent; however, there is still some way before career breaks are culturally normalised at work.” notes Sue Ferns, deputy general secretary at trade union Prospect, which represents scientists, engineers and managers.
ECONOMY
UC Santa Cruz

Computer engineer Scott Beamer wins NSF CAREER Award

Scott Beamer, assistant professor of computer science and engineering at UC Santa Cruz, has received a Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support his work on verifiable computation. Verifiable computation allows users to verify the results of outsourced computations. With cloud computing, relatively...
ENGINEERING
National Science Foundation (press release)

Engineers examine the mechanical forces that influence cell development

Insights could advance artificial tissue engineering and ultimately lead to novel medical treatments. Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder and Purdue University, funded in part by the U.S. National Science Foundation, explored how mechanical forces guide the early cell development of organisms. The research has the potential for diagnostic and therapeutic breakthroughs in heart disease, artificial tissue engineering and other biomedical applications. Scientists may be able to understand what transforms a collection of cells into a functional organ or organism and replicate the process in a lab environment. The group published the results in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.
ENGINEERING
mit.edu

School of Engineering fourth quarter 2021 awards

Members of the MIT engineering faculty receive many awards in recognition of their scholarship, service, and overall excellence. The School of Engineering periodically recognizes their achievements by highlighting the honors, prizes, and medals won by faculty working in our academic departments, labs, and centers. Polina Anikeeva of the Department of...
EDUCATION
The Press

TutorMe Wins Two Prestigious Workplace Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutoring solution of the future, today announced that it has earned two acclaimed workplace recognitions. The company was honored as one of Built In's Top 100 Best Remote-First Companies Places To Work in 2022 and was also Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.
BUSINESS
rdworldonline.com

Liberty Defense airport shoe screening technology earns prestigious national award

Liberty Defense Holdings, a technology provider of concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, announces that its millimeter-wave shoe screening technology, initially developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and a 2020 R&D 100 award winner, was awarded the 2022 Interagency Partnership Award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).
tamu.edu

Chauhan receives Craig C. Brown Outstanding Senior Engineer Award

Jainita Chauhan, a senior in the Wm Michael Barnes ’64 Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, received the Craig C. Brown Outstanding Senior Engineer Award at the fall 2021 Texas A&M University College of Engineering student awards banquet. The Craig C. Brown award, the most prestigious accolade given to...
EDUCATION
Colorado State University

Candelaria Fletcher receives prestigious NEA Creative Writing Fellowship

The National Endowment for the Arts announced this month that Colorado State University’s Harrison Candelaria Fletcher, an associate professor in the Department of English, is among 35 writers around the country being awarded the prestigious 2022 Creative Writing Fellowship in Prose. This year’s fellowships of $25,000 each enable the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fox17

Book by GRCC professor earns prestigious award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids history professor has earned a prestigious award for his book on how various culture aspects shaped the United States’ relationship with the United Kingdom. The book, Culture Matters: Anglo-American Relations and the Intangibles of ‘Specialness,’ co-edited by Grand Rapids Community College’s...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Conversation U.S.

More women in a STEM field leads people to label it as a 'soft science,' according to new research

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One factor that influences the use of the labels “soft science” or “hard science” is gender bias, according to recent research my colleagues and I conducted. Women’s participation varies across STEM disciplines. While women have nearly reached gender parity in biomedical sciences, they still make up only about 18% of students receiving undergraduate degrees in computer science, for instance. In a series of experiments, we varied the information study participants read about women’s representation in fields like chemistry, sociology and biomedical sciences. We then asked them to categorize...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy