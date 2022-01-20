ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Armed robbers on the run after hitting Kaliste Saloom Rd. business

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two suspects are being sought after Lafayette Police say they were involved in an armed robbery at a business in the 100 block of E. Kaliste Saloom Rd. Wednesday afternoon.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said two Black males entered the business, armed with a pistol. They demanded items and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

One suspect was described as wearing a green camouflage jacket and tan hat, while the second suspect was wearing a black jacket with a black hat.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

