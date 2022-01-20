Suspected stolen car hits gas meter causing Teurlings to evacuate after police chase

A car that authorities allege was stolen in a carjacking crashed into a utility pole and caught fire after being chased by law enforcement.

Lafayette Police officers were notified at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday a car stolen by gunpoint in New Orleans was approaching the parish, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a release. It is unclear when the car was stolen from New Orleans.

The Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police chased the car until it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in the 100 block of Teurlings Drive, Green said. The Lafayette Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for observation, Green said. The 25-year-old from New Orleans was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license, according to state police. The man also had a warrant in Mississippi.

When the car hit the utility pole, it also hit a gas meter, which caused Teurlings Catholic High School to evacuate its students.

Authorities are still working the crash, Green said.

