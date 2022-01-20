ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Suspected stolen car hits gas meter causing Teurlings to evacuate after police chase

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjTj9_0drAmJ1G00

A car that authorities allege was stolen in a carjacking crashed into a utility pole and caught fire after being chased by law enforcement.

Lafayette Police officers were notified at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday a car stolen by gunpoint in New Orleans was approaching the parish, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a release. It is unclear when the car was stolen from New Orleans.

The Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police chased the car until it crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in the 100 block of Teurlings Drive, Green said. The Lafayette Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

In other news:Lafayette attorney disbarred after overcharging fees, lying during disciplinary hearing

The driver was taken to a local hospital for observation, Green said. The 25-year-old from New Orleans was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license, according to state police. The man also had a warrant in Mississippi.

When the car hit the utility pole, it also hit a gas meter, which caused Teurlings Catholic High School to evacuate its students.

Authorities are still working the crash, Green said.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway. The fire started Friday night in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Gas Meter#Louisiana State Police#Sgt
NBC News

17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — A fire erupted at a popular nightclub in Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital, setting off explosions and killing at least 17 people, government officials said Sunday. The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and match officials from across the continent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

783
Followers
670
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy