ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Meth-rrito,' Bear Spray: TSA Reveals Top 10 Strangest Items Confiscated in 2021

By Chatwan Mongkol
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransportation Security Administration agents confiscated a myriad of unusual items at airport checkpoints around the country in 2021, including a "meth-rrito," chainsaw and bear spray. The agency compiled a list of its "Top 10 Catches," and shared in a video posted to Twitter the strange things people tried to...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A machete, a crystal meth burrito and other items spotted by TSA

Never bring a chain saw through an airport security checkpoint. That is one of the many lessons that travelers could take from the Transportation Security Administration’s list of the top 10 “unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2021,” which the agency released Monday. The chain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
blackchronicle.com

TSA shares its list of strange items confiscated at airports

Most travelers have learned the hard way that we can’t carry, say, a bottle of water past airport security.But some people just don’t get the message about what’s allowed on a plane and what’s not.So, the Transportation Security Administration releases an annual list of the strangest items confiscated at airports to raise awareness.In a pun-filled video on Twitter, the TSA announced its “Top 10 Catches” for 2021, although we’re having trouble seeing the humor in most of them.”Our officers found some truly unusual items,” the TSA said. “They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies.”You decide.10. Bullets hidden in a deodorant stick. This passenger must have been “sweating bullets,” the TSA video says.9. Long-barreled antique-looking pistol8. Breakfast burrito with meth in it7. A belt buckle hiding a firearm6. A cleaver. “Not a cleaver idea to bring this through security.”5. A can of bear spray4. Machete3. Fireworks2. A wine bottle holder that looks like a gun1. A chain saw. “Can’t stump us,” the video says with laugh emoji. TSA prohibits carrying guns, knives, bludgeons, self-defense devices like pepper spray — and any replicas of these items — onto planes.Before your next flight, check out the TSA rules. And leave the weapons, drugs and fireworks at home.
LIFESTYLE
eparisextra.com

TSA announces its Top 10 Catches of 2021 || Meth burrito, chainsaw, and more

From meth burritos to chainsaws and more, the TSA officers found some truly strange items that people tried to bring on a plane. The Transportation Security Administration has announced its Top 10 Catches of 2021 list. From meth burritos to chainsaws and more, the TSA officers found some truly strange items that people tried to bring on a plane. Here they are!
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
WSET

TSA confiscates record-breaking number of firearms in 2021

WASHINGTON (TND) — 2021 will go down as the biggest year so far for guns being confiscated at TSA security checkpoints, according to officials. Last year, the Transportation Security Administration found and confiscated 5,972 firearms, the highest number in the agency's 20-year history. According to the TSA, 86% of the confiscated firearms were loaded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FUN 107

10 Weirdest Things TSA Confiscated at Airports in 2021

Transportation Security Administration screeners have undoubtedly witnessed plenty of naughty passengers attempt to board their flights with water bottles, full-sized shampoos and the occasional penknife. But what about the more unusual would-be contraband?. The TSA has released its list of wildest confiscated items for 2021, and boy did last year...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Twitter
wrbl.com

TSA: Gun confiscations at Georgia airports spike in 2021

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Gun confiscations at Georgia airports spiked in 2021, according to a report by the Transportation Security Agency (TSA). Officers found a total of 542 guns in travelers’ carry-on bags, with a whopping 507 of those being at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Atlanta airport led...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

TSA Released Its List Of The Top 10 Items They Confiscated Last Year

You would think most people by now would know what they can and cannot bring through TSA at the airport, but it turns out people still don't know either the liquid limit or that they can't bring a chainsaw through the airport!. TSA just released its top confiscated items for...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Transatlantic flight returns to Miami after ‘abusive’ first-class passenger refused to wear a mask

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a first-class passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. According to people sitting near the woman, she had been drinking and refused to comply with cabin crew requests to wear a facemask during the flight.Passenger Steve Freeman, who was sitting nearby, told WPLG: “There was a lot of drinking involved and I was nervous. She sat behind us in first class, she was a first-class passenger and was extremely abusive to the stewards.”He added that the woman had been offered...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home

POMFRET, Md. (WJZ) — More than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes were found in the home of a Charles County man found dead Wednesday, Maryland State Police said. Officers conducted a wellness check at the home around 6 p.m. at a home on the 5500 block of Raphael Drive in Pomfret. A neighbor told police they went to check on the 49-year-old man after not seeing for more than a day, and found him lying on the floor, unconscious. EMS forced entry through the front door of the house, and the man was pronounced dead. Police said there are no signs of foul play in the man’s death. The snakes were of different varieties and “in tanks situated on racks,” police said. Police said Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts for the reptiles with assistance from experts from North Carolina and Virginia.
POMFRET, MD
The Independent

Man charged for Delta flight disturbance after mooning fellow passengers

A passenger onboard a Delta Airlines flight from Dublin to New York JFK has been charged with assaulting cabin crew following a Covid-related disturbance. Shane McInerney, who was identified in an unsealed criminal complaint on Friday, was arrested after landing in New York last month and arraigned in Brooklyn federal court.It comes after, as the criminal complaint alleges, Mr McInerney was embroiled in an onboard disturbance with fellow passengers and cabin crew after he refused to wear mask, “despite being asked dozens of times”. As well as violating Delta Airlines rules on mask wearing onboard flights, a passenger had “an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
CBS Minnesota

4 Bodies, Including Infant, Found Near MN-Canada Border; Man Charged With Human Smuggling

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after four people, including an infant, were found dead from apparent exposure to the cold Wednesday, just feet away from Minnesota’s border with Canada. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Steve Shand, 47, was driving a 15-seater van when he was pulled over by U.S. Border Patrol less than a mile south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. The two passengers in the van were determined to be undocumented Indian nationals. While the three were taken to the border patrol station in North Dakota, law...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy